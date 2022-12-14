×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fws | whitebarkpine | endagnered | threatened

Whitebark Pine To Be Listed as Threatened Species

(Newsmax/"Eric Bolling The Balance")

By    |   Wednesday, 14 December 2022 07:24 PM EST

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will list the whitebark pine of the mountainous American West as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, the agency said in a Wednesday announcement.

The FWS describes whitebark pines as a "keystone species" residing in the Western U.S. and southern Canada's windy, cold and high-elevation environments.

"Extending ESA protections to whitebark pine," Matt Hogan, an FWS regional director, said in a statement, "is critical to not only the tree itself, but also the numerous plants, animals and watersheds that it supports."

According to FWS, the five-needled pines play an essential role in providing a high-energy food source for animals in their region.

The trees' pine nuts are rich in fats, protein and carbohydrates, making them a perfect snack for grizzly bears preparing to den for the winter, the National Park Service notes.

Despite the central role these organisms play in their environment, their presence is under attack. The trees' primary threat is "white pine blister rust," a non-native fungal disease that, in the presence of moisture, kills first the needles before moving in and infecting the branches, according to University of Minnesota Extension.

Since 2016, scientists estimate that as many as 51% of all standing whitebark pine trees have died. Providing environmental protections to the trees will make it illegal to remove, process or damage the trees on federal lands.

"It's just incredibly sad," Noah Greenwald, the endangered species director at the Center for Biological Diversity, said in a statement, "to see so many dead whitebark pines in the high country.

"These exceedingly beautiful trees are an icon of our western mountains, and they need all the help they can get, including protection from development."

The whitebark pine is expected to be listed as a threatened species in the Federal Register on Thursday but is available for public inspection.

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service will list the whitebark pine of the mountainous American West as a threatened species under the Endangered Species Act, the agency said in a Wednesday announcement.
fws, whitebarkpine, endagnered, threatened
310
2022-24-14
Wednesday, 14 December 2022 07:24 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved