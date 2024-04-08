×
Tags: future | solar eclipse | nasa | moon | sun

Future Eclipse Viewing Opportunities Await

By    |   Monday, 08 April 2024 04:32 PM EDT

If you missed the spectacle of the total solar eclipse or found yourself outside the path of totality Monday, fret not, as there are future opportunities, The Hill reported.

Mark your calendars for Oct. 2 for an annular eclipse, when the moon positions itself between the sun and Earth but at a distance that renders it smaller in appearance, resulting in a striking ring of light encircling the darkened moon.

While this celestial phenomenon will predominantly be visible in parts of South America, Hawaii will catch a glimpse of a partial solar eclipse during the early morning hours as the sun ascends.

Looking ahead to 2025, two partial solar eclipses will arrive: On March 29, a partial eclipse will sweep over regions of North America, including Maine and New England. Another partial eclipse is anticipated on Sept. 21.

For those with an appetite for totality, Aug. 12, 2026, offers a chance to witness a total solar eclipse. However, prospective viewers must venture to Greenland, Iceland, Spain, Portugal, or Russia for an unobstructed view.

The wait for a total solar eclipse over the U.S. stretches until Aug. 23, 2044, when enthusiasts in Montana, North Dakota, and South Dakota will be treated to the celestial spectacle. On Aug. 12, 2045, according to NASA, a path of totality will slice through California, Nevada, Utah, Colorado, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Georgia, and Florida.

Looking further into the future, total solar eclipses over the U.S. will be rare occurrences until 2078 and 2099, according to CBS News.

Astrophysicist Nahum Arav of Virginia Tech likened the natural phenomena to a "Swiss clock," noting their predictable appearances.

Jim Thomas

Jim Thomas is a writer based in Indiana. He holds a bachelor's degree in Political Science, a law degree from U.I.C. Law School, and has practiced law for more than 20 years.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Newsfront
