While leftist media and anti-conservative forces attempt to spin the Charlie Kirk assassin a person from a "MAGA family" of gun lovers from the red state of Utah, reality is revealing the alleged shooter's partner may be a "furry" transgender ideologue who praised Joe Biden before the shooting.

President Donald Trump informed Newsmax's Rob Schmitt on Saturday that Tyler Robinson, 22, Kirk's alleged assassin, has a transgender partner.

Now, social media accounts linked to the alleged killer's reported partner included posts expressing support for Biden ahead of the 2020 election and comments on transgender identity, the Daily Mail reported. The outlet also highlighted images and chatroom activity connected to "furry" communities, in which participants adopt animal personas or avatars.

Reports have revealed the alleged partner was an aspiring professional gamer who identified as a "furry," linking to animals with human traits. Some reports have called Robinson a "furry chaser," someone attracted to transgenders who have male sex organs.

Kirk was assassinated at his "Prove Me Wrong" tent with a gunshot to the neck at the very moment he was asked about the frequency of transgender shooters. The mainstream media has lashed out at White House officials like Sebastian Gorka for warning about mentally ill transgender shooters, including the "furry" who killed two children, 10 and 8, at a Minneapolis Catholic school while they prayed.

The Daily Mail report did not indicate that prosecutors have tied Robinson's alleged partner to the crime. Law enforcement officials have not released information about the suspect's personal relationships or confirmed any online postings. Robinson is expected to face formal charges this week in connection with Kirk's killing during a Utah campus event on Wednesday. Prosecuters could ask for the death penalty.

"We are riding with Biden on this glorious subreddit," the alleged partner of Robinson wrote on Reddit, according to the Daily Mail.

Another reported post discussed medication to "slow beard growth" and "get good hip growth."

The alleged partner participated in an "ex-Christian" Reddit board, writing he "was told I was possessed by a demon and then within 30 mins kicked outta the house because I started laughing and wouldn't go to the bishop for a blessing."

Robinson was reportedly also linking to "furry" message boards on FurAffinity.net, where animal-like avatars are shown in sexual positions.

Sources told the Daily Mail that Robinson's online handle "Craftin247" was common on gaming and messaging platforms, and that account was opened on the furry site just weeks before the assassination of Kirk.

A report by Newsmax as well as comments by Utah Republican Gov. Spencer Cox revealed the "Notices bulge, OwO what's this?" bullet marking is an internet meme widely shared by the furry community online.

The Daily Mail and other media outlets have identified Robinson's former roommate as Lance Twiggs, also 22, but Newsmax could not independently verify those reports.

Notably, Utah authorities, the FBI, and Cox have noted that a roommate of Robinson was interrogated on the Discord social media platform popular with antifa domestic terrorists, linking Robinson to the assassination.

Newsmax could not independently verify that Twiggs is that reported roommate either.

The spate of transgender shooters engaging in political assassinations and mass violence has had the Justice Department weighing gun control for Americans with gender dysphoria, setting up potential political conflict with Democrats.

In response to Newsmax's inquiry, "the FBI declines to comment."