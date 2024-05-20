House Dems Reap Record Fundraising Haul for April

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee outraised its Republican counterpart in April by more than $2 million, bringing in a record $12.4 million during the month, The Hill reported Monday.

The amount raised by the DCCC, which helps fund House campaigns for its party, is the highest ever for April.

The National Republican Congressional Committee, which helps fund House campaigns for the GOP, raised just above $10 million in April and contributed to the $59.8 million raised so far this year.

That's more than the $57.8 million raised so far this calendar year by the DCCC, but Democrats are still ahead with cash in the bank with a total of $75.9 million.

House Democrats also lead House Republicans in the total amount raised during this election cycle by a total of $179 million to $134.7 million.

DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene from Washington said in a release: "With only six months to go before Election Day, House Democrats are ensuring we have the resources to take back the majority, make Hakeem Jeffries speaker, put an end to the chaos, and get the government back to work for families."

NRCC Chair Richard Hudson from North Carolina also expressed optimism for the GOP.

"House Republicans kept our nose to the grindstone — raising the cash needed to grow our majority while demanding a halt to Joe Biden and extreme House Democrats' radical plans to drive America further into a ditch," he said.