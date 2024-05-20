WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: fundraising | house | democrats

House Dems Reap Record Fundraising Haul for April

By    |   Monday, 20 May 2024 04:43 PM EDT

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee outraised its Republican counterpart in April by more than $2 million, bringing in a record $12.4 million during the month, The Hill reported Monday.

The amount raised by the DCCC, which helps fund House campaigns for its party, is the highest ever for April.

The National Republican Congressional Committee, which helps fund House campaigns for the GOP, raised just above $10 million in April and contributed to the $59.8 million raised so far this year.

That's more than the $57.8 million raised so far this calendar year by the DCCC, but Democrats are still ahead with cash in the bank with a total of $75.9 million. 

House Democrats also lead House Republicans in the total amount raised during this election cycle by a total of $179 million to $134.7 million. 

DCCC Chair Suzan DelBene from Washington said in a release: "With only six months to go before Election Day, House Democrats are ensuring we have the resources to take back the majority, make Hakeem Jeffries speaker, put an end to the chaos, and get the government back to work for families." 

NRCC Chair Richard Hudson from North Carolina also expressed optimism for the GOP.

"House Republicans kept our nose to the grindstone — raising the cash needed to grow our majority while demanding a halt to Joe Biden and extreme House Democrats' radical plans to drive America further into a ditch," he said.

Brian Freeman

Brian Freeman, a Newsmax writer based in Israel, has more than three decades writing and editing about culture and politics for newspapers, online and television.

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee (DCCC) outraised its Republican counterpart in April by more than $2 million, bringing in a record $12.4 million during the month, The Hill reported Monday.
fundraising, house, democrats
238
2024-43-20
Monday, 20 May 2024 04:43 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved