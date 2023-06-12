Trump Still Holding N.J. Fundraiser Day of Arraignment

Hours after his indictment arraignment Tuesday in Miami, former President Donald Trump is going to be giving a speech and hosting a fundraiser for his 2024 presidential campaign.

The campaign set a $2 million goal for the fundraiser at Trump's Bedminster, New Jersey, golf club, according to Politico.

Trump's campaign reported a $10 million windfall in the week after his Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg indictment, including $1.1 million in the day prior, and $2 million on the day of the Manhattan arraignment.

This is the first official campaign fundraiser for his 2024 campaign, and it had been planned long before the indictment was delivered last Thursday, according to the report.

The second-quarter campaign fundraising deadline is just weeks away as Trump faces myriad legal proceedings and a drawn-out fight against at least a dozen 2024 GOP primary challengers.

Trump will join the Bedminster fundraiser after delivering his 8:15 p.m. ET address, sources told Politico.

While Trump has relied on small, individual donations averaging around $30, he is getting more active with major contributors and bundlers, and the campaign expects 300 bundlers on board by the end of June, sources told Politico.

Attending a Trump 2024 campaign fundraiser will not come cheap. Tuesday's invitation obtained by Politico says bundlers of at last $100,000 get a private candlelight dinner, while there are lower tiers for photo opportunities with Trump and a "VIP reception with elected officials & special guests."

The Trump campaign will get 90% of the funds raised, while Trump's Save America PAC will get the other 10%, potentially for paying noncampaign activities, including legal bills, according to Politico.