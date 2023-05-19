Fulton County DA Signals August Charges in Trump Probe

Fulton County (Ga.) District Attorney Fani Willis might be expecting a grand jury to unseal August indictments resulting from her investigation of former President Donald Trump and his allies, The New York Times reported.

The Times came to that conclusion after Willis announced remote work days for most of her staff during the first three weeks of August, asking judges in a downtown Atlanta courthouse not to schedule trials for part of that time as she prepares to bring charges.

Willis made the request to judges in a letter sent Thursday to 21 Fulton County officials, including the chief county judge, Ural Glanville, and the sheriff, Pat Labat.

"Thank you for your consideration and assistance in keeping the Fulton County Judicial Complex safe during this time," Willis wrote, the Times reported Friday.

Willis already has asked the FBI to help with courthouse security.

Willis previously said any charges related to the Trump investigation would come in the grand jury term from July 11 to Sept. 1.

Willis is investigating if Trump and his allies broke any laws as they tried to overturn his 2020 election loss in Georgia.

In a March court filing, Trump's lawyers asked the state court to throw out its report and all testimony from the inquiry and bar Willis from continuing to investigate or prosecute Trump.

A special grand jury heard evidence in the case for about seven months. The jury's forewoman in February said indictments had been recommended for more than a dozen people.

A regular grand jury now must approve any charges Willis plans to bring.

Due to security concerns, Willis said that she would reduce staffing in her office by about 70% and rely on remote work on days when grand juries were in session from July 31 to Aug. 18.

In her Thursday letter, Willis noted that most judges will attend a judicial conference during the week of July 31.

"I respectfully request that judges not schedule trials and in-person hearings during the weeks beginning Monday, Aug. 7 and Monday, Aug. 14," she wrote.