Atlanta DA Fani Willis Holding Fundraiser in NYC

Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who has brought charges against former President Donald Trump for election interference, is hosting a fundraiser in New York City on Wednesday that will net up to $3,300 per donation.

It's unclear where in Manhattan the fundraiser is being held; attendees have to RSVP to obtain the location.

The fundraiser, in which donations start at $251, comes amid her reelection campaign for DA. Willis, like Trump, will be looking to get elected in November 2024. It also comes the night after being honored as 2023's Most Influential Black American at the Apollo Theater in Harlem, according to the Black-focused publication The Root.

New York Attorney General Letitia James was the 22nd most influential Black American on The Root's list in 2022, but she did not make it in 2023. It's unclear if James, who is in the midst of a fraud trial against Trump, his family, and the Trump Organization, will attend Willis' fundraiser, the New York Post reported.

Going after Trump vaulted Willis to the top of the list and earned her the honor, according to The Root.

"She rose to prominence by charging 19 co-defendants, including former President Donald Trump, in a high-profile case related to efforts to overturn the 2020 presidential election," The Root said in its profile of Willis. "Willis campaigned on a promise to restore integrity to the DA's office after ousting a six-term incumbent and has been working toward just that."

What The Root calls integrity, Trump and his legal team have dubbed election interference. Willis has called for the start of the Georgia trial to begin Aug. 5, running parallel to the final months of the 2024 presidential election campaign.

"Can you imagine the notion of the Republican nominee for president not being able to to campaign for the presidency because he is, in some form or fashion, in a courtroom defending himself?" Trump attorney Steven Sadow said during a hearing on Friday. "That would be the most effective election interference in the history of the United States."

For his part, Trump has called Willis tainted and accused of her staging a "political witch hunt."

"Essentially, they wanted to indict anybody who happened to be breathing at the time. It totally undermines the credibility of the findings, and badly hurts the Great State of Georgia, whose wonderful and patriotic people are not happy with this charade of an out of control 'prosecutor' doing the work of, and for, the DOJ. ELECTION INTERFERENCE!" Trump said in September.