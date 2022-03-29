×
House Panel to Hold Oil Company CEO Hearing on Gas Prices

House Panel to Hold Oil Company CEO Hearing on Gas Prices
Gas prices are seen in front of a billboard advertising HBO's "Last Week Tonight" in Los Angeles earlier this month. (AP)

Tuesday, 29 March 2022 05:31 PM

A House Energy and Commerce subcommittee on Wednesday will hold a hearing with six senior oil company executives on gas prices that have soared since Russia invaded Ukraine.

The hearing titled "Gouged at the Gas Station: Big Oil and America’s Pain at the Pump" will include the CEOs of Chevron Corp, Devon Energy Corp, Exxon Mobil Corp , Pioneer Natural Resources Co along with the president of Shell USA, and chairman and president of BP America Inc.

Some Democrats in Congress have proposed a windfall profits tax for oil companies, while others want to suspend the federal gas tax through the end of the year. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Tuesday, 29 March 2022 05:31 PM
