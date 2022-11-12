×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: frontier | flight | passenger | box cutter

Frontier Flight Diverted to Atlanta After Passenger Found With Box Cutter

Frontier Flight Diverted to Atlanta After Passenger Found With Box Cutter
A Frontier Airlines plane lands at San Francisco International Airport on May 12, 2022 in San Francisco, California. (Justin Sullivan/Getty)

Saturday, 12 November 2022 05:54 PM EST

A Frontier Airlines flight heading to Florida was diverted to the city of Atlanta after a passenger on board the aircraft was observed in possession of a box cutter, the airline said in a statement on Saturday.

"The passenger in question was taken into custody by Atlanta law enforcement," a Frontier spokesperson said in a statement.

No one was injured in the incident and passengers were offered a new flight on Saturday morning to Tampa, Florida.

Passenger Lillian Hoffman told NBC News that when the suspect went to the bathroom, the person sitting beside him had alerted her that the suspect had a knife and was "threatening to stab people."

"So I went up to talk to the flight attendants in the front of the airplane," Hoffman told NBC News.

"They ended up telling me that they were going to land the plane immediately and we were down in 20 minutes."

The airline did not immediately respond to a request for comment about whether the suspect had threatened to stab others on board the aircraft.

Nearly 3,000 people died in the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks, when al Qaeda hijackers wielding box cutters flew planes into the New York's World Trade Center towers and into the Pentagon in Arlington, Virginia. A fourth plane crashed in Pennsylvania.

Box cutters are banned from U.S. commercial flights. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Frontier Airlines flight heading to Florida was diverted to the city of Atlanta after a passenger on board the aircraft was observed in possession of a box cutter, the airline said in a statement on Saturday."The passenger in question was taken into custody by Atlanta law...
frontier, flight, passenger, box cutter
223
2022-54-12
Saturday, 12 November 2022 05:54 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved