French Open Closed to Unvaccinated Novak Djokovic

French Open participants will be required to be vaccinated under a law approved by France's parliament on Sunday, raising questions about world No. 1 Novak Djokovic playing in the Grand Slam event.

Djokovic was deported from Australia before the start of the Australian Open over the weekend due to his unvaccinated status and the reluctance of government entities to accept the medical exemption the Serb was granted for the event.

The Sports Ministry in France said Monday there would be no exemption from France's new vaccine law. The law mandates proof of vaccination to enter public places.

The law applies to sports venues, restaurants, cafes, cinemas and some public transportation.

"The rule is simple," the ministry said. "The vaccine pass will be imposed, as soon as the law is promulgated, in establishments that were already subject to the health pass."

Djokovic is tied with Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer with 20 Grand Slam titles, the most ever by a male player. Djokovic, 34, is the defending champion at the French Open -- an event dominated by Nadal, who has won 13 times.