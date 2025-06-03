Freedom Caucus Calls for Quick Vote on $9.4B in Cuts

House conservatives are challenging Republican leadership to bring a vote to the floor this week to codify the $9.4 billion rescissions package sent by the White House on Tuesday.

The proposed cuts, identified by the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), include $8.3 billion from foreign aid programs and $1.1 billion from public broadcasting.

House Speaker Mike Johnson, R-La., has vowed to quickly pass legislation to make the cuts permanent. The House Freedom Caucus is pushing for double-quick.

"While the Swamp will inevitably attempt to slow and kill these cuts, there is no excuse for a Republican House not to advance the first DOGE rescissions package the same week it is presented to Congress then quickly send it for passage in the Republican Senate so President [Donald] Trump can sign it into law," the Caucus wrote in a post to X on Monday.

Posted Rep. Scott Perry, R-Pa., on Tuesday, "This is an easy test for Congress to pass. Let's see how @HouseGOP does at getting this to the floor for a vote."

The Caucus, led by Rep. Clay Higgins, R-La., sent a letter last month to Reps. Tom Cole, R-Okla., and Rosa DeLauro, D-Conn., chair and ranking member of the House Appropriations Committee, urging that future funding bills be written to "include adjustments initiated by DOGE."

The letter also urged that appropriations work to "reduce non-defense, non-veterans, discretionary spending to pre-COVID levels."