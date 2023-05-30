Freedom Caucus Vows to Halt Debt Ceiling Deal

House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry lashed out Tuesday against the debt limit deal reached between House Speaker Kevin McCarthy and President Joe Biden, saying at a news conference that it "fails completely" and pledged to do "everything in our power to stop it."

Perry, R-Pa., said McCarthy had a mandate but failed to hold the line on the package that was passed in January. Perry said Republicans "got nothing" in return for extending the debt ceiling limit for an additional two years.

Perry said that this is particularly frustrating because the GOP entered the negotiations from the strongest position Republicans have had in memory.

He pledged that the Freedom Caucus members and others who support them will be "absolutely opposed to the deal and will do everything in our power to stop it."

Freedom Caucus member Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, said "we were a unified Republican Party standing for the things we actually run on," such as "if you are going to raise the debt ceiling, maybe you should enact fiscal reforms to do that."

But Roy said the deal with Biden has created "a breach in the structure that we agreed to put in place to makes sure that we were representing the American people. ... The Republican conference has been torn asunder. We are working hard to put it back together to make sure this bill gets stopped."

Roy added that there's a reason Democrats are gleeful about the deal and support it, noting that respected conservative groups such as the Club For Growth and the Heritage Foundation are against it.