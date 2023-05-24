Freedom Caucus Pushes for Spending Cuts in Debt Talks

Rep. Chip Roy, R-Texas, on Wednesday sent a letter to colleagues urging them to "hold the line" with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy as he pressures the White House to agree to lower spending limits in debt ceiling negotiations.

"While House Republicans are fighting for hard-working American families facing a woke, weaponized government at odds with our way of life, President Biden and Democrats have been dragging their feet for weeks to fight for rich liberal elitists who want more spending, more government, more corporate subsidies, and less freedom," Roy said in the memo.

Roy, one of the most influential voices in the committee, listed major policies from the Limit, Save, Grow Act passed by the House earlier this year and said "none should be abandoned solely for the quest of a 'deal'."

"We want to cut funding for the woke federal bureaucracy interfering with Americans' ability to live free and prosper economically to pre-COVID levels. Democrats want to expand it," Roy stated in his memo. "We are fighting for reliable energy and the working class, Democrats want to preserve IRA unreliable energy subsidies for the wealthy elite, corporations, and Chinese Communists."

"We are fighting to reassert Congress' role over an executive branch pumping out new regulations that cost hundreds of billions, Democrats want to empower faceless bureaucrats," he added.

McCarthy earlier Wednesday said that he remained optimistic both sides could reach an agreement before the June 1 deadline, when the Treasury Department could run out of cash to pay its bills. Financial markets are teetering as Washington edges closer to a debt default crisis that would be unprecedented in modern times, and would send shockwaves around the globe.