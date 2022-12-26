Trump: No Free Speech Means No Free Country

Speaking on the FBI's collusion to censor speech online, seen in the Twitter Files, former President Donald Trump made a campaign promise to sign executive orders to protect free speech online.

"If we don't have free speech, then we just don't have a free country," Trump said in a campaign ad for the 2024 presidential election. "If this most fundamental right is allowed to perish, then the rest of our rights and liberties will topple, just like dominos: one by one."

The executive orders the former president outlines will consist of measures "banning any federal department or agency from colluding with any organization, business or person, to censor, limit, categorize or impede the lawful speech of American citizens."

On Monday, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk tweeted that there would be more to come in the COVID edition of the Twitter Files.

Monday's drop, written by journalist David Zweig, details "how Twitter rigged the COVID debate."

The implications of such a censorship campaign have ostensibly led to the passing of a California law making it illegal for doctors to disagree with politicians. According to the New York Post, the now-law, California Assembly Bill 2098, states that a physician's license may be revoked if they "disseminate misinformation or disinformation related to COVID-19, including false or misleading information regarding the nature and risks of the virus, its prevention and treatment; and the development, safety, and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines."