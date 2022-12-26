×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: free speech | california | 2024 | covid | censorship

Trump: No Free Speech Means No Free Country

By    |   Monday, 26 December 2022 09:23 PM EST

Speaking on the FBI's collusion to censor speech online, seen in the Twitter Files, former President Donald Trump made a campaign promise to sign executive orders to protect free speech online.

"If we don't have free speech, then we just don't have a free country," Trump said in a campaign ad for the 2024 presidential election. "If this most fundamental right is allowed to perish, then the rest of our rights and liberties will topple, just like dominos: one by one."

The executive orders the former president outlines will consist of measures "banning any federal department or agency from colluding with any organization, business or person, to censor, limit, categorize or impede the lawful speech of American citizens."

On Monday, Twitter's new owner Elon Musk tweeted that there would be more to come in the COVID edition of the Twitter Files.

Monday's drop, written by journalist David Zweig, details "how Twitter rigged the COVID debate."

The implications of such a censorship campaign have ostensibly led to the passing of a California law making it illegal for doctors to disagree with politicians. According to the New York Post, the now-law, California Assembly Bill 2098, states that a physician's license may be revoked if they "disseminate misinformation or disinformation related to COVID-19, including false or misleading information regarding the nature and risks of the virus, its prevention and treatment; and the development, safety, and effectiveness of COVID-19 vaccines."

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Speaking on the FBI's collusion to censor speech online, seen in the Twitter Files, former President Donald Trump made a campaign promise to sign executive orders to protect free speech online.
free speech, california, 2024, covid, censorship
241
2022-23-26
Monday, 26 December 2022 09:23 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved