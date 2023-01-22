Fred Fleitz to Newsmax: FBI's Search at Biden's Home 'Kinder and Gentler'

FBI agents found more classified documents in President Joe Biden's Delaware home in a "kinder and gentler search" that likely took place because the Department of Justice, the White House, or the special counsel in the case were concerned about the optics in the case, former National Security Council Chief of Staff Fred Fleitz said on Newsmax Sunday.

"There was no objective law enforcement search at Biden's house," Fleitz, now a senior fellow for the America First Policy Institute, said on Newsmax's "Wake Up America," adding that in comparison to what took place at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home in Florida last summer, "this was not a raid."

Biden's attorneys were allowed to accompany the FBI agents, who only took documents that they thought were related to the investigation, Fleitz added.

The search, taking place on Friday, lasted almost 13 hours with the FBI taking some of Biden's notes and six items containing documents with classified markings, according to Bob Bauer, the president's personal attorney. The notes dated back to Biden's time as vice president, while the other documents were from his time in the Senate and as vice president.

"We don't know if this was six pages, six documents, six envelopes, or six boxes," said Fleitz. "There was no announcement that this was coming."

But with the FBI's raid last summer at former President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, "the press was told in advance," Fleitz said. "President Trump's attorneys were not allowed to accompany them. They searched Melania Trump's bathroom and closet. They seized President Trump's passports. Obviously, there's a double standard here and I think in many ways, Biden wanted to go through the motions to say that there was a search of his home and we really don't know what was found."

Fleitz also noted that when Biden was in the Senate, he chaired the Senate Foreign Relations Committee but his offices were not areas that were authorized to hold classified documents, so he wonders how he was able to obtain the items.

Meanwhile, he said he's concerned that there could be documents concerning China and Ukraine, given the relationship of Biden's son, Hunter, with those countries.

"With a normal FBI raid of Biden's home, they would have seized huge numbers of documents," he said. "We know Hunter lived in the house. Could he have been using his father's office or other parts of the House [where] these documents were discovered? That's something the family does not want the U. S government to have but it sounds like the way this raid was done yesterday, they were very careful not to take anything related to what they were not related to their investigation."

