FRC Report: Attacks on US Churches Have Doubled

Acts of hostility against U.S. churches more than doubled in 2023, highlighting a trend that has accelerated in six years, according to a report published Tuesday by the Family Research Council.

FRC documented at least 436 acts of hostility in 48 states and Washington, D.C., from January to November of last year, dwarfing the less than 200 incidents that took place in 2022, according to the annual report titled, "Hostility Against Churches."

"There is a common connection between the growing religious persecution abroad and the rapidly increasing hostility toward churches here at home: our government's policies," FRC President Tony Perkins said in the release. "The indifference abroad to the fundamental freedom of religion is rivaled only by the increasing antagonism toward the moral absolutes taught by Bible-believing churches here in the U.S., which is fomenting this environment of hostility toward churches."

California had the most incidents in 2023 with 33. Texas was next with 28. Hawaii and Wyoming had none.

FRC identified 915 acts of hostility against U.S. churches since 2018, the first year it began collecting data.

Most of the 2023 incidents came in the form of vandalism (315). Arson was next with 75 acts, which also included 20 bomb threats. Regardless of the incident type or motivation, the report's author, Director of the Center for Religious Liberty at FRC Arielle Del Turco, said the effect is "religious intimidation."

"They send the message that churches are not wanted in the community or respected in general," Del Turco said in the release. "Our culture is demonstrating a growing disdain for Christianity and core Christian beliefs, and acts of hostility against churches could be a physical manifestation of that.

"Regardless of the motivations of these crimes, everyone should treat churches and all houses of worship with respect and affirm the importance of religious freedom for all Americans."