Fraud Watchdog Hails End of Transgender Animal Grants

Wednesday, 05 March 2025 11:44 AM EST

The White Coat Waste Project (WCW) is hailing its efforts to root out waste, fraud, abuse, and woke transgender animal experiments with the help of Joe Rogan, Elon Musk, DOGE, and President Donald Trump.

Trump, using one part humor and one part exasperation, called out wasteful government spending on things like "$8 million for making mice transgender; this is real" in his record-long and widely praised address to the joint session of Congress on Tuesday night.

And now the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) announced Wednesday morning on X the ending of some of the programs exposed by WCW:

"Yesterday, @NIH canceled seven grants for transgender experiments on animals including:
- $532K to 'use a mouse model to investigate the effects of cross-sex testosterone treatment'
- $33K to test 'feminizing hormone therapy in the male rat'"

WCW has been highlighting its long-running effort to root out waste, fraud, and abuse in medical research grants and has worked to expose it to Musk and DOGE, according to WCW Senior VP Justin Goodman.

"We applaud President Trump, Elon Musk, and DOGE for taking swift and decisive action to cut millions in wasteful spending on disturbing transgender animal experiments exposed by White Coat Waste's investigation of how [Dr. Anthony] Fauci, NIH, and other federal agencies squandered over a quarter-billion dollars to give lab animals invasive surgeries and hormone therapies to mimic trans kids and adults and inject them with vaccines, and even overdoses of sex party drugs," WCW President and Founder Anthony Bellotti told Newsmax in a statement.

"Taxpayers and pet owners in both parties shouldn't be forced to pay for these sickening animal tests and thanks to our investigation and DOGE, they won't have to."

After being tipped off by WCW, Rogan and Musk excoriated the transgender experiments on animals in a podcast last week.

"Mutilating animals in demented studies that are like the worst thing you can imagine from a horror show," Musk said on Rogan's podcast.

Eric Mack

Eric Mack has been a writer and editor at Newsmax since 2016. He is a 1998 Syracuse University journalism graduate and a New York Press Association award-winning writer.

© 2025 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Wednesday, 05 March 2025 11:44 AM
