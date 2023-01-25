Rev. Franklin Graham Rooting for 49ers, Christian QB Purdy

The Rev. Franklin Graham says he's a big fan of the San Francisco 49ers again for the first time in years because of the team's openly Christian rookie quarterback, Brock Purdy.

"Congratulations to QB Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers on their win last night over the Dallas Cowboys! They're now just one game away from the Super Bowl!" Graham wrote on his Facebook page after the 49ers took a 19-12 victory over the Dallas Cowboys Sunday, reports Breitbart.

"In addition to being a super-talented football player, I love the fact that Brock Purdy is so open about his faith in Jesus Christ. I haven't rooted for the 49ers since Joe Montana, but I’m sure pulling for them now!"

Purdy was selected as the last draft pick of the 2022 season, earning him the nickname of "Mr. Irrelevant," and started as the team's third-string quarterback until starter Trey Lance and his backup, Jimmy Garoppolo were sidelined by injuries, leaving Purdy to start for the rest of the season.

As it turns out, Purdy wasn't so irrelevant, as he is unbeaten in his past seven games as a starter. With Sunday's win over Dallas, he's the first "Mr. Irrelevant" quarterback heading for an NFC championship game. His team will face the Philadelphia Eagles Sunday.

But he says that even when his team loses, "I point to God and thank Him for the opportunity. Everything happens for a reason; it's all a lesson from the Lord. It's a game. It's not my life."

Purdy also said that every time he plays he wants "others to see God through my actions," and that "every time I step on the field I want to bring Him glory."

Fans are also taking notes of his past expressions of faith including when he told CBN's Sports Spectrum in 2021 that he puts his "identity in God" and that he leans on Jesus.

He also talked about how he reconciled his football life with his faith in God.

"It was just a great reminder of where my identity is, where it lies," he told Sports Spectrum. "And it’s in Jesus. And I continue to lean on Him. Again, the next day I didn’t go out and throw for 500 yards and was this awesome quarterback, but it was just this peace that I had with Him knowing that, 'Hey, no matter what, I’m going to face moving forward during college football, God and Jesus are going to be my identity. And whatever I face, I won’t be shaken from it.' I’ve got a great foundation in Him."

Back in December, when Purdy got his first win, he told reporters that he believes and trusts in God, and beyond that, "I just go out there and I just play."