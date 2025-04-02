Pollster: Sen. Booker's Speech Could Change History

A marathon speech by Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., "may have changed the course of political history" longtime GOP pollster Frank Luntz said.

"I want to emphasize what Cory Booker did over the last 24 hours may have changed the course of political history. I watched a lot of it. I listened to words. I listened to phrases," Luntz said during Tuesday on NewsNation's "On Balance."

Booker held the Senate floor with a marathon speech that lasted all night and into Tuesday night, planting an historic milepost to show Democrats' resistance to President Donald Trump's sweeping actions.

Booker took to the Senate floor on Monday evening, saying he would remain there as long as he was "physically able." It wasn't until 25 hours and 5 minutes later that the 55-year-old senator, a former football tight end, finished speaking and limped off the floor.

It set the record for the longest continuous Senate floor speech. Booker was assisted by fellow Democrats, who gave him a break from speaking by asking him questions on the Senate floor.

Booker's speech "struck a tone" with Americans, Luntz said.

"He struck the kind of tone that grassroots Democrats are looking for. He gave them a reason to fight. He gave them a reason to stand up and say, 'This is my country, too,'" Luntz said. "Of course, every Republican watching will say, 'This is nonsense.' But he is not speaking just to Republicans, he's speaking to Americans, and what I saw over the last 25 hours absolutely blew me away."

Luntz said the speech "puts Cory Booker as one of the leaders for the Democratic Party for 2028."