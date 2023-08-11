Mayor Suarez Concerned He's Being Left Off Surveys

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez says he has concerns he’s being excluded from many polls across the country.

Seven GOP candidates have reached 1% or higher in at least two qualifying national polls and two qualifying state polls from separate states, which is a requirement set by the Republican National Committee to participate in the Aug. 23 GOP presidential debate.

Suarez has already met the 40,000 unique donor threshold necessary to make the debate stage.

Asked by the Hill whether he had concerns he was not being included in surveys, Suarez responded: “I do, obviously, because it’s hard to make a polling threshold if you’re not included in the poll.

“So, I do have concerns about that. I’ve always abided by the threshold. I’ve been very supportive of minimum thresholds because I do think that time is valuable. But I also think it has to be a fair process,” he added.

A super PAC supporting Suarez’s White House run earlier this week said he was unfairly being excluded from many surveys across the country.

“Mayor Suarez’s message of bringing the Miami Model to the rest of the country is obviously resonating,” SOS America PAC spokesperson Chapin Fay said in a statement.

“But the fact [he] is still being excluded from many polls across the country is a black mark on the process, especially now that he has hit the fundraising threshold and is the only Hispanic candidate running. All candidates that have met the fundraising threshold should be included in any poll that the RNC is going to count as qualifying.”