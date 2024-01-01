×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: france | war | iran | nuclear weapons | uranium | jcpoa | alan dershowitz

France 'Extremely Concerned' Iran Near Nuclear Weapon

By    |   Monday, 01 January 2024 10:16 PM EST

Nicolas de Rivière, the French ambassador to the United Nations, recently told Iran International that he is "extremely concerned" about Iran's jump in uranium enrichment.

His comments follow a joint statement by the United States, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom slamming Iran for skyrocketing its enrichment of uranium to up to 60% purity, near the level used for nuclear weapons.

The condemnation was a response to an International Atomic Energy Agency report detailing the findings, which Iran dismissed as "nothing new."

"The level of threat has increased a lot, so it's time for Iran to get back to compliance, and the IAEA reported on that on December 26, again, and documented the violations. So, of course, we are extremely concerned," Rivière told the outlet.

The ambassador further urged the West to get things back on track after the collapse of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, which collapsed after the U.S. pulled out during the Trump administration.

Now dormant, the JCPOA once limited Iran's ability to enrich uranium in exchange for the easing up of sanctions, with varying success.

But another report from the IAEA in late November found that the total stockpile of enriched uranium in Iran now stands at 22 times the JCPOA limit since its collapse.

"The enrichment capacity of Iran has increased in a dramatic matter," Rivière explained. "The so-called breakout time, which was the security deadlines provided by the JCPOA, have pretty much disappeared, and now Iran is pretty close to enough fissile material to assemble a nuclear device."

Uranium enrichment is not the only trouble from Iran the West needs to worry about.

Legal expert Alan Dershowitz argued last week in a Newsmax opinion editorial that Iran was engaging in deliberate acts of war against the U.S. by funding proxy attacks against American troops and their allies.

"There can be no doubt, both as a matter of law and military reality, that recent attacks on American troops, including the one that seriously injured a soldier, are attributable to Iran," Dershowitz wrote.

Luca Cacciatore | editorial.cacciatore@newsmax.com

Luca Cacciatore, a Newsmax general assignment writer, is based in Arlington, Virginia, reporting on news and politics. 

© 2024 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Nicolas de Rivière, the French ambassador to the United Nations, recently told Iran International that he is "extremely concerned" about Iran's jump in uranium enrichment.
france, war, iran, nuclear weapons, uranium, jcpoa, alan dershowitz
338
2024-16-01
Monday, 01 January 2024 10:16 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Interest-Based Advertising | Do not sell or share my personal information

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
Get the NewsmaxTV App for iOS Get the NewsmaxTV App for Android Scan QR code to get the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved