Dozens Stuck by Syringe-Wielding Assailants in France

French police agencies are working to determine what is at the heart of dozens of people being stuck by syringes and potentially injected with substances by assailants at a weekend music festival.

Police report that at least 145 people are known to have been targeted by the syringe-wielding attackers. ABC News reported many of those who were poked later complained of symptoms including "hot flushes, dizziness, loss of consciousness and visible marks or bruises on their skin."

Many of those targeted submitted urine, blood, and saliva samples to hospitals for testing. No conclusive test results have been reported.

French police reported on Monday that at least 14 people have been arrested in connection with the string of attacks, according to ABC News. But police have not released any information about the surrounding circumstances.

Most of those attacked were women, police said. The assaults happened on Saturday during the Fête de la Musique, a nationwide series of musical events staged in towns across France.

Investigators said most of those who were stuck did not see who poked them, and most of the attacks happened when the targets were in a crowd and were poked in the arm or back.

This could be an extension of what British leaders refer to as "spiking," which is done through either adding a substance to someone's drink, or "needle spiking," when the substance is injected with a syringe. The House of Commons held a hearing on the problem and reported that in the five months leading up to January 2022, more than 1,300 needle-spiking cases were reported in Britain.