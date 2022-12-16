Missing US College Student Found in Spain: Family

An American college student who was reported missing from a French university three weeks ago is alive in Spain, his family says.

"We are so happy to announce that Kenny [DeLand] is safe," the family said in an online statement. "Kenny is in Spain, and Carol [his mom] is in France, preparing to see Kenny and hopefully bring him home for Christmas."

The younger DeLand, 22, a senior at St. John Fisher University in Rochester, N.Y., last contacted his family on Nov. 27 on WhatsApp, police said. He was studying at the University of Grenoble Alpes and officials described him as in a "fragile mood" and possibly "depressed."

Grenoble prosecutor Eric Vaillant told French media that he had struggled with the adjustment while living in the country.

"The young man reportedly told several people that he had arrived in France underprepared and was having difficulty making friends," Vaillant said in a statement.

His father, Kenneth DeLand Sr., said Vaillant "doesn’t know our son," adding that he was "making statements based on a person he does not know."

The elder Deland also said the family feels "left in the dark" about the investigation into his son's disappearance.

"There’s no reciprocation of information. That privacy act prevents disclosure of information. You can give them information, but they cannot give you information," he said.

"I've called the local police departments, and the same thing is in effect in the French police departments that are local to that area in which he was last seen. So, it’s very limiting," he told CNN.