France Tells Hamas to Accept 'Its Own Surrender'

Thursday, 02 October 2025 02:28 PM EDT

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot reaffirmed France's support for a 20-point peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump, stating that Hamas "has lost. It must accept its own surrender."

Barrot noted Hamas' responsibility for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, referencing a U.N. resolution recommending that Hamas not lead a future Palestinian state, according to Le Monde.

He emphasized France's readiness to assist in implementing the plan to end the conflict, address famine and reduce suffering.

The plan calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, Hamas' disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Hamas has not yet responded with a final decision.

Barrot also defended France's dialogue with Tehran over its nuclear program, saying, "France will make its best efforts towards a negotiated solution."

Earlier this year, Barrot made similar remarks, stressing that Hamas "is now completely isolated, categorically disavowed; it must face the reality: it has lost," reflecting France's consistent position in supporting the U.S.-led plan and alleviating the difficulties of those trying to stay alive in a war zone.

The situation in Gaza remains highly challenging. Hamas continues to exert de facto control over the territory, while Israel maintains strict blockades and conducts regular military strikes.

Jim Mishler

Jim Mishler, a seasoned reporter, anchor and news director, has decades of experience covering crime, politics and environmental issues.

Thursday, 02 October 2025 02:28 PM
