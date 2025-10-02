French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot reaffirmed France's support for a 20-point peace plan proposed by President Donald Trump, stating that Hamas "has lost. It must accept its own surrender."

Barrot noted Hamas' responsibility for the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, referencing a U.N. resolution recommending that Hamas not lead a future Palestinian state, according to Le Monde.

He emphasized France's readiness to assist in implementing the plan to end the conflict, address famine and reduce suffering.

The plan calls for a ceasefire, the release of hostages within 72 hours, Hamas' disarmament and a gradual Israeli withdrawal from Gaza. Hamas has not yet responded with a final decision.

Barrot also defended France's dialogue with Tehran over its nuclear program, saying, "France will make its best efforts towards a negotiated solution."

Earlier this year, Barrot made similar remarks, stressing that Hamas "is now completely isolated, categorically disavowed; it must face the reality: it has lost," reflecting France's consistent position in supporting the U.S.-led plan and alleviating the difficulties of those trying to stay alive in a war zone.

The situation in Gaza remains highly challenging. Hamas continues to exert de facto control over the territory, while Israel maintains strict blockades and conducts regular military strikes.