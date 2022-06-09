×
European Powers Say Iran Actions Cast Doubt on Its Commitment to Revive Nuclear Accord

A monitoring camera used in Iran is seen during a press conference of Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA)on the current situation in Iran at the agency's headquarters in Vienna, Austria on June 09, 2022. (Joe Klamar/AFP via Getty)

Thursday, 09 June 2022 05:56 PM

France, Britain and Germany condemned on Thursday steps taken by Iran to essentially remove all the U.N. atomic watchdog's monitoring equipment installed under a 2015 nuclear deal, saying the move cast a doubt on Tehran's will to revive the accord.

"These actions only aggravate the situation and complicate our efforts to restore full implementation of the JCPoA (nuclear deal)," the three countries said in a statement. "They also cast further doubt on Iran’s commitment to a successful outcome."

Unlike a joint statement made with the United States on Wednesday, Washington did not sign up to Thursday's statement. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


