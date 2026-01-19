France Rejects Joining Trump's Board of Peace

French President Emmanuel Macron announced Monday that his country will not join President Donald Trump's Board of Peace.

France would be concerned the Board of Peace would undermine the United Nations, Macron's office said in a statement to Politico.

The board's charter "goes beyond the framework of Gaza and raises serious questions, in particular with respect to the principles and structure of the United Nations, which cannot be called into question," the statement reads.

French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot noted that the Board of Peace would be chaired by Trump, who would be able to approve the participation of members, choose his own successor, and veto decisions made by the rest of the group.

"This is very, very far from the Charter of the United Nations," Barrot said in a speech.

France's rejection comes after Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney said his nation would join the board but would not pay the $1 billion cost of a permanent seat.

Member countries — represented on the board by their head of state — would be allowed to join for three years — or longer if they paid more than $1 billion in the first year, the charter says.

"Each Member State shall serve a term of no more than three years from this Charter's entry into force, subject to renewal by the Chairman," the board's draft charter says.

"The three-year membership term shall not apply to Member States that contribute more than USD $1,000,000,000 in cash funds to the Board of Peace within the first year of the Charter's entry into force."

The board was originally conceived to oversee the rebuilding of the Gaza Strip, but its charter does not appear to limit its role to the occupied Palestinian territory.

Other countries that were extended invitations include Albania, Argentina, Egypt, Germany, Hungary, India, Turkey, the United Kingdom, and Vietnam.

The Kremlin said Russian President Vladmir Putin has been invited.

Trump also named as members Secretary of State Marco Rubio, former British Prime Minister Tony Blair, senior negotiator Steve Witkoff, and the president's son-in-law Jared Kushner.

Israel has objected to the lineup of a "Gaza executive board" to operate under the body, which includes Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi.

AFP contributed to this report.