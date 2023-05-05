Fox News Demands Dominion Probe of Tucker Carlson Leak

Fox News attorneys are requesting that Dominion Voting Systems conduct an internal investigation after leaked text messages from former host Tucker Carlson surfaced.

The network claimed documents pertaining to its recent legal battle were improperly disclosed to the media, requiring Dominion to "investigate and confirm that you are not the source of these improper disclosures."

Other correspondence the network is concerned about refers to Carlson's text dated Jan. 7, 2021, the day after the Capitol riot, which recalled an altercation between Antifa and former President Donald Trump supporters.

"Jumping a guy like that is dishonorable obviously. It's not how white men fight," Carlson said of the Trump supporters; he described them as beating up the Antifa member.

"The Antifa creep is a human being. Much as I despise what he says and does, much as I'm sure I'd hate him personally if I knew him, I shouldn't gloat over his suffering," he later emphasized.

Fox News agreed to pay Dominion $787 million last month to settle a defamation lawsuit that accused Fox News of making false claims about the company's software during the 2020 election.

Carlson was ousted from the network days later.

Off-air footage of Carlson has since been leaked to the liberal group Media Matters for America, with Fox News sending a cease-and-desist letter to it earlier Friday, The Hill reported.