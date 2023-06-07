Publisher: Fox News Censoring Jeanine Pirro on Book Tour

Fox News is preventing Jeanine Pirro from promoting her new book in some conservative circles, according to the former New York judge's publisher.

Pirro, who co-hosts "The Five" on Fox News Channel, has been on a tour to promote her new book, "Crimes Against America: The Left's Takedown of Our Republic."

Winning Team Publishing, Pirro's publisher, told Semafor that the book's author was "prohibited from speaking at Turning Point USA, church services, and various other events."

"We are extremely disappointed that Fox News would censor one of their biggest stars," a Winning Team Publishing spokesperson said in a statement shared with Semafor.

Two sources also told Semafor that Fox News has limited Pirro's promotional appearances by strongly discouraging her from appearing at multiple conservative religious and political events.

The news regarding Pirro comes more than a month after Fox News fired its most popular conservative, host Tucker Carlson.

Representatives of Dominion Voting Systems appeared to take some credit for Carlson's ouster, which followed a $787.5 million settlement between Dominion and Fox.

Variety magazine confirmed claims that Carlson was told by an unnamed Fox Corp. board member that his firing was part of an oral understanding between the network and Dominion.

Fox Corp. reported a $50 million loss in the first quarter primarily due to charges associated with the legal settlement.

Pirro was one of the Fox News hosts named in Dominion's lawsuit.

Although Pirro has appeared on host Pastor Gene Bailey's show Flashpoint and Donald Trump Jr.'s show on the streaming platform Rumble, she was asked by the network not to appear at a Turning Point USA event in Arizona despite having signed books at the conservative youth organization's headquarters last week, Semafor reported.

Pirro also was advised against appearing at a "tent-revival"-style church event in New Albany, Ohio, next weekend alongside Pastor Bailey, MyPillow founder Mike Lindell and Jim Caviezel, the conservative actor who played Jesus in Mel Gibson's Passion of the Christ, Semafor reported.