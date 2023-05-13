Trump Mocks Fox News for Jumping on Bandwagon

Even the anti-Trump Murdochs and former House Speaker Paul Ryan — frequent targets of former President Donald Trump's ire — cannot ignore Trump any longer.

Trump mocked the left-turning, anti-Trump Fox News network for relenting on showing his rallies once again — speeches that Newsmax have been airing in their entirety since Trump left office in January, 2021.

Newsmax will be airing Trump's Save America Rally tonight from Des Moines, Iowa. Trump is expected to speak after 7 p.m. ET.

"FoxNews called to inform us that they will be airing the entire Iowa Rally tonight," Trump mocked on Truth Social on Saturday. "They saw the record numbers done on CNN and want in on the action."

Trump was hailing his CNN town hall Wednesday night, and the subsequent strong ratings, as Democrats and anti-Trump forces in politics were lamenting the former president's strong performance on a leftist, anti-Trump network.

"Also, just out, I am leading DeSanctimonious by almost 30 points in Florida, and leading Crooked Joe Biden big!" Trump continued, repeating his mocking nickname for his chief GOP primary rival Florida GOP Gov. Ron DeSantis. "See you later in Iowa."

The Iowa Caucuses have been a traditional kickoff of the presidential election cycle, but President Joe Biden and Democrats have sought to move South Carolina to a more prominent first-in-the-nation position to set the foundation for the 2024 presidential campaign.

Biden denies he is paying South Carolina back for its saving him from defeat in the 2020 Democrat primaries, but Republicans and critics say otherwise.

Iowa is a state turning more reliably red in recent decades and Biden did not perform well there in 2020.

Polls have been favorable to Trump. He leads DeSantis by 18 points in Iowa (44%-26%) in the latest American Greatness poll released Friday before both leading GOP primary candidates are set to speak in Iowa on Saturday.

That same pollster in Florida on Thursday also had Trump up on DeSantis in their home state by 8 points (42%-34%).

The RealClearPolitics polling average has Trump up a fraction of a point on Biden (44.2%-43.5%), while DeSantis versus Biden is a dead heat (42.7%-42.7%).

DeSantis' Iowa speech is airing live on Newsmax at 12:30 p.m. ET, while Trump coverage will begin at 7 p.m. ET.