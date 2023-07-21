The Blaze: Fox News Pushes Employee Donations to Far-Left Groups

Editor's Note: The Blaze's Glenn Beck and Fox founding chairman's wife Beth Ailes will be on "Eric Bolling The Balance" tonight at 8 p.m. ET to discuss this report, More Here.

The Blaze reports that Fox News is promoting far-left and even "satanic" charities through its employee donation portal.

Fox whistleblowers have shared with Blaze Media that the "Fox Giving" employee portal allows staff to make easy donations to the likes of the Satanic Temple, the Trevor Project, Planned Parenthood, the Southern Poverty Law Center,and other liberal charities.

These organizations and others not only can get big bucks from Fox employees through the portal, but Fox matches those donations up to $1,000.

Newsmax has reached out to Fox News for comment.

According to the Blaze, the Satanic Temple is an "atheistic leftist organization that has distributed satanic literature to children; publicly performed "unbaptisms"; sought to ensure that women can legally have their unborn children killed by way of their "religious abortion ritual" — among other blasphemies.

And the Trevor Project, according to the Blaze, "actively promotes gender ideology and woke propaganda. . . . and "holds fast to the notion that sex-change mutilations and cross-sex hormone therapies can be meaningful remedies for at-risk teens."

"Fox pretends to care about Christians, but some of the stuff they push internally suggests otherwise," one Fox staffer told Blaze. The website reports that conservative political organizations and religious charities are banned from the portal.

"Glory holes, trans surgeries for kids, and potential donations to Satan are a huge slap in the face to every Christian at the company, and we resent it," the Fox source said.

"It offends me personally that this company acts like they support Christians and yet they're literally willing to match $1,000 donation to the Satanic Temple."

While Fox will fully match donations to those liberal charities, the company's internal donation policy expressly "will not match or provide volunteering rewards" for, according to the report:

"Donations to organizations that discriminate on the basis of a personal characteristic or attribute, including, but not limited to, age, disability, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, gender identity characteristics or expression, marital status."

One Blaze source is a former Fox producer — Fox News recently terminated the remainder of Tucker Carlson's former staff officially last week, according to reports.

"It became clear certain things weren't going to be tolerated on air any more after Tucker was gone," the source told the Blaze. "We were told: Lay off Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney was the trans comedian used by Bud Light as a national spokesperson – an event that sparked massive boycotts of the beer.

"Once I realized we couldn't say certain things on air any more, I started to dig more into the reality of the corporate views," the Fox staffer told the Blaze.

"It shows complete disregard and hatred for Fox's core audience, which is a huge part of the country.

"They watch believing Fox is speaking for them, when in reality it's a company participating in certain things that don't match their audience's values.

"[The disdain] is driven more by executives, lawyers, and HR than people realize," the source said.

The second Blaze source, still an employee that showed the workings of the "Fox Giving" app, called Fox's liberal-leaning management "disappointing" and a "goes to show there's definitely a mismatch in values."

"Our business model has turned into 'just tell the audience what they want to hear,'" the Fox staffer told the Blaze.

"It's about appeasing and assuaging the audience even though most people in the C-Suite disagree with their audience's values. It's manipulative."

The revelations are not unlike those brought forward last month by Tucker" biographer Chadwick Moore.

"I don't really see how they can" get the disenchanted viewers back, Moore told Newsmax's "Eric Bolling The Balance" last month.

"I think the whole network kind of outstayed its welcome," he added. "They've continually offended their core audience, and they seem to not care."

Fox appears to have distanced itself from its religious audience, fully embracing the LGBTQ+ agenda.

Last year Fox News did a month long series called "America Together: LGBTQ+ Pride Month."

One episode celebrated a California family who had their 5-year old daughter transition into into a "boy" named Ryland.

This past weekend former President Donald Trump spoke at the Turning Point Action Conference in West Palm Beach, Florida. His mention of Fox News drew widespread boos from the conservative audience.

"I heard you weren't too happy with this particular network, Fox," Trump said. " . . . I understand you exactly."