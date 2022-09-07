Fox News Host Speculates Trump Was Selling Classified Documents to Russia

The media are buzzing that major Fox News personalities are attacking former President Donald Trump after the FBI raid, with one speculating Trump was selling secret U.S. documents to Russia.

"Fox News Sunday" host Eric Shawn on Sunday wondered aloud what Trump could have done with documents seized by the FBI during a raid at Mar-a-Lago on Aug. 8.

"More questions are being raised this morning. Did former President Trump try to sell or share the highly classified material to the Russians or to the Saudis or others?" Shawn asked his fellow panelists.

He continued: "Or were the documents innocently mishandled and stored because he thought he had a legal right to have them?"

Shawn referred to Russian state media reports saying the documents might have been leaked to officials in Russia, Business Insider reported.

Neither U.S. law enforcement nor or major media in the U.S. have produced evidence, or even suggested publicly, that Trump peddled secret documents that he held in his possession.

Shawn's comments were just the latest anti-Trump remarks by Fox News hosts.

Fox & Friends host Steve Doocy scolded MAGA supporters for criticizing the FBI.

"So many supporters of Donald Trump have used this opportunity to go against the FBI," Doocy said. "They're barking up the wrong tree. Don't blame the FBI."

Three days earlier, host Steve Doocy asked House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., "I'm just curious, whatever happened to the Republican Party backing the blue? And, in particular, the 35 members of law enforcement, federal law enforcement, at the FBI?"

Doocy also told House GOP Chair Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., that the FBI's raid was "kind of a big deal" given that agents were looking to retrieve documents "related to nuclear weapons."

Fox News host Bret Baier also took aim at Trump after the raid, rejecting the former president's claim that ex-President Barack Obama had mishandled his presidential documents, too.

"There is a process. President Obama, according to NARA [National Archives and Records Administration] and that statement and everything we know, followed the processes to get those documents to Chicago," Baier said.

These and other Fox comments drew a sharp response from Trump on Sunday.

"Wow! Fox News is really pushing the Democrats and the Democrat agenda. Gets worse every single day," Trump posted on Truth Social.

"So many Dems interviewed with only softball questions, then Republican counterparts get creamed.

"RINO Karl Rove is unwatchable, very negative, and on all the time - Has a big record of losing! Not an easy place to be as a Republican, especially with all of the 'pervert' purchased ads. If 'low ratings' CNN ever went Conservative, they would be an absolute gold mine, and I would help them to do so."

Rove has speculated that a Secret Service member who guarded the former president was likely the source of DOJ information that Trump had withheld classified documents.

Previously, Trump slammed Doocy's "Fox & Friends," a show on which the former president used to appear frequently.

"@foxandfriends just really botched my poll numbers, no doubt on purpose. That show has been terrible - gone to the 'dark side.'" Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump has blamed his 2020 election loss to Joe Biden on Fox News coverage, which he claims changed after the departure of network founder Roger Ailes.