Rasmussen Poll: Carlson More Popular Than Fox News

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is more popular than the network that fired him, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.

Of likely U.S. voters surveyed, 59% surveyed said they had a favorable view of Carlson compared with 52% for Fox. More believe Carlson's departure will make Fox worse, not better (32%-19%).

Among Republicans, 47% said letting Carlson go would make Fox News worse, compared with 13% who said otherwise.

Fox News on Monday said it had "agreed to part ways" with Carlson less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network's 2020 election reporting.

The network said in a press release that the last program of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" aired Friday.

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the press release from the network said.

"Not surprisingly, Carlson is most popular among Republican voters and self-identified conservatives. Carlson is viewed at least somewhat favorably by 71% of Republicans, 48% of Democrats, and 55% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

"Fifty-five percent (55%) of conservatives have a very favorable impression of Carlson, but only 18% of liberal and moderate voters share that opinion. Forty-eight percent (48%) of liberals have a very unfavorable view of Carlson," Rasmussen said.

The survey of 945 U.S. likely voters was conducted on April 25-27 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research.

