Rasmussen Poll: Carlson More Popular Than Fox News

By    |   Friday, 28 April 2023 03:11 PM EDT

Former Fox News host Tucker Carlson is more popular than the network that fired him, according to the latest Rasmussen Reports survey.

Of likely U.S. voters surveyed, 59% surveyed said they had a favorable view of Carlson compared with 52% for Fox. More believe Carlson's departure will make Fox worse, not better (32%-19%).

Among Republicans, 47% said letting Carlson go would make Fox News worse, compared with 13% who said otherwise.

Fox News on Monday said it had "agreed to part ways" with Carlson less than a week after settling a lawsuit over the network's 2020 election reporting.

The network said in a press release that the last program of "Tucker Carlson Tonight" aired Friday.

"We thank him for his service to the network as a host and prior to that as a contributor," the press release from the network said.

"Not surprisingly, Carlson is most popular among Republican voters and self-identified conservatives. Carlson is viewed at least somewhat favorably by 71% of Republicans, 48% of Democrats, and 55% of voters not affiliated with either major party.

"Fifty-five percent (55%) of conservatives have a very favorable impression of Carlson, but only 18% of liberal and moderate voters share that opinion. Forty-eight percent (48%) of liberals have a very unfavorable view of Carlson," Rasmussen said.

The survey of 945 U.S. likely voters was conducted on April 25-27 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is +/- 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence. Field work for all Rasmussen Reports surveys is conducted by Pulse Opinion Research.

© 2023 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


