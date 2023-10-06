Fox News Candidate Forum Tabled After Uproar

A scheduled Fox News interview for House Speaker candidates has been canceled following an uproar from Republicans, reports the Hill.

The Fox segment was supposed to feature House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, Judiciary Committee Chairman Jim Jordan, who has been endorsed for the position by former President Donald Trump, and Oklahoma Rep. Kevin Hern.

“Mr. Jordan is always happy to share his plan for the country, but he believes it is crucial to meet with the GOP conference before the event,” a spokesperson for the Ohio lawmaker said in a statement shared with CNN.

In a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Hern said: “I still haven’t made a decision on my candidacy for speaker, but I know one thing for sure: I will not be participating in the televised debate. We need to make this decision as a conference, not on TV. The Republican conference needs a family discussion.”

Some Republicans called the scheduled appearance “insanity.”

Several communicated their frustrations to the candidates.

One lawmaker said, “people are pissed.” Another complained that the candidates’ appearance on the network would turn the speaker’s race into a “circus.”

Kevin McCarthy was ousted from the position earlier this week.

The 216-to-210 vote marked the first time in history that the House has removed its leader, with eight Republicans voting with 208 Democrats to oust McCarthy.

Rep. Carlos Gimenez, R-Fla., told CNN the debate was a “horrible idea.”

“If both of them thought this was a good idea, then maybe they don’t have a pulse of the conference. I’m having serious problems.”