Fox Anchors Baier, MacCallum to Moderate First GOP Debate

Fox News anchors Bret Baier and Martha MacCallum have been selected to moderate the first Republican presidential debate in August, network president Jay Wallace announced on Tuesday.

"We are extremely proud to have Bret and Martha moderating the first debate of the 2024 presidential election season as Americans learn more about the candidates ahead of exercising their constitutional right to vote," Wallace, the president of Fox News Media, said in a statement.

Baier, Fox's chief political anchor, hosts the weekday show "Special Report," while MacCallum is the anchor and executive editor of "The Story." The two co-anchored the network's special coverage of President Joe Biden's 2023 State of the Union, as well as Fox's election night coverage during the 2022 midterms, the 2020 general election, and the 2018 midterms.

"The next President of the United States will be on our debate stage, and we look forward to hosting a fair and transparent platform for our great candidates to debate and share our winning Republican message with voters across the country," Republican National Committee chairwoman Ronna McDaniel said in a statement last April announcing that the first GOP debate would be broadcast on Fox.

For the debate, Fox partnered with Young America's Foundation, a conservative youth group led by former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, and the online video platform Rumble.

Walker said in a statement: "As the premier organization working with young people in the conservative movement, we at Young America's Foundation are thrilled to be a partner with the Republican National Committee, Fox News, and Rumble for the first Republican Presidential Primary Debate in August. This is a great time to introduce more young Americans to the value of freedom and opportunity for all."