Fox News Employee Handbook Embraces Woke Gender Rules

Fox News has been imposing “wokeness” in its ranks for at least two years, based on guidelines in a leaked copy of an employee handbook, a new report claims.

The Daily Signal, the news page of the Heritage Foundation, reported Monday that Fox’s employee bathrooms are gender neutral and embrace woke gender ideology.

A statement from a Fox News spokeperson said the following: “Fox News Media is compliant with all human rights laws mandated by the cities and states in which we operate, including New York and California.”

The handbook, that was first issued in 2021, allows employees to use bathrooms that align with their gender identity.

Staff are also encouraged to dress in alignment with their preferred gender, and that employees must be addressed by their preferred name and pronouns in the workplace.

“Employees who are transitioning their gender have the right to be open about their transition if they so choose, and to work in an environment free of harassment, discrimination, or retaliation, and without fear of consequences or transphobia for living openly,” the policy says.

The handbook, citing the LGBTQ organization Human Rights Campaign, defines a slew of terms, including cisgender, gender expression, gender-fluid, gender identity, gender nonconforming, gender transition, LGBTQ, nonbinary, and transgender.

Fox has received a perfect score on the HRC’s Corporate Equality Index, “the nation’s foremost benchmarking survey and report measuring corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ+ workplace equality.”

“Fox News devotes hours of programming to attacking ‘woke companies,’ but ironically Fox is as woke as the rest of them,” one former Fox News employee told The Daily Signal, adding that Fox viewers would be “astonished to find out what the company is like.”

The network also offers to help employees come up with a “Workplace Transition Plan” to ease their gender transition at work, The Daily Signal said.

“They want you to think it’s this place that supports traditionally conservative values,” a former producer for “Tucker Carlson Tonight” told the outlet. “But in reality, they’re pushing this nonsense behind the scenes.”

Once known as a destination for conservative viewers, Fox News fired its most prominent conservative host, Carlson, in late April amid the network’s $787.5 million settlement with Dominion Voting Systems.

The company has not given a reason for Carlson’s exit, simply stating that the two parties “agreed to part ways.”

Carlson has claimed that he was told by a Fox Corp. board member that he was fired as part of the settlement with Dominion in a verbal agreement made by both parties.

Fox and Dominion have both denied these claims.

A source told The Daily Signal that after Carlson’s show was canceled, producers for the new “Fox News Tonight” program were told by high-level executives not to bash TikTok celebrity Dylan Mulvaney.

Mulvaney was born male and has transitioned to be a woman. Her recent appearance in a Bud Light commercial has created national controversy and led to boycotts of the beer company.

In June, Fox News was criticized for showing an on-air segment that included progressive California state Sen. Scott Wiener’s effort to soften sex offender registry requirements for sodomy with minors, and the praising of a child’s gender transition as an “inspiration to others.”

Last year during Gay Pride Month, Fox aired a segment celebrating a 6-year-old girl who was transitioned by her parents to become a boy, Ryland Whittington.

Whittington’s mother claimed that as a baby before her child could even speak she knew her daughter really wanted to be a boy.

Editorial wokeness at Fox News also can be seen on its website, which uses terms such as “gender affirming care” and female pronouns for biological males such as Mulvaney and swimmer Lia Thomas.

The policies set by Fox, based in New York City, appear to be aligned with the city’s legal requirements.