RNC Chooses Fox Business for Second Primary Debate

The Republican National Committee (RNC) has chosen Fox Business to host the second GOP primary debate in September.

This decision, announced Wednesday according to a press release, comes as Fox News is set to broadcast the first debate. The first debate is scheduled to be aired Aug. 23 on Fox News, a sister station to Fox Business.

The RNC has also enlisted partners for the debate, including the Ronald Reagan Presidential Foundation and Institute, Univision, and Rumble. The debate is planned for Sept. 27 at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library.

RNC Chair Ronna McDaniel expressed enthusiasm for a "fair, neutral, and transparent" primary debate in Simi Valley, California.

Campaign teams have been informed of donor thresholds for debate participation, with the September debate requiring 50,000 donors and 3% polling in two national polls, Politico reported. This contrasts with the August debate requirements of 40,000 donors, including 200 unique donors from 20 states.

So far, nine Republican candidates have qualified for the August debate, including former President Donald Trump, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, former UN ambassador Nikki Haley, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy; former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, Sen. Tim Scott, R-S.C., North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, and entrepreneur Perry Johnson.