Fox: Some Networks Ignoring Police Claim That BYU Fan Didn't Use Racial Slurs

Media outlets including CNN, ABC and ESPN have gone quiet on the story of the Duke volleyball player who said a BYU fan yelled racial slurs at her while she was serving in a match at BYU after police said surveillance footage did not show that behavior, reports Fox News.

Rachel Richardson last week said she heard a "very strong, negative racial slur" from the student section.

"... So I served the ball, got through the play. And then the next time I went back to serve, I heard it extremely clear again, but that was the end of the game," she said after the match.

BYU Police Lt. George Besendorfer and BYU Associate Athletic Director Jon McBride said they have combed through videos to find proof of Richardson's claims.

"However, we have been unable to find any evidence of that person using slurs in the match," said McBride.

Besendorfer told the Salt Lake Tribune that surveillance footage doesn't show the unidentified man shouting anything at Richardson.

"When we watched the video, we did not observe that behavior from him," he said.

The man, a Utah Valley University student, claimed he only yelled at the Duke players that they shouldn't hit the ball into the net and denied making any slurs. He has been banned from attending BYU sporting events for life.

The school has asked anyone who has photo or video of the man making racial slurs to let officials know.