'Foul Play' Suspected After Four People Found Dead in Nebraska Town

(Dreamstime)

Thursday, 04 August 2022 05:50 PM EDT

Four people were found dead early on Thursday morning at two separate residences in the small Nebraska farming town of Laurel when police responded to reports of explosions and fires at the homes, authorities said.

When local police and fire departments arrived at the first residence, they found the first victim. A short time later, a second fire was reported at a home several blocks away, and three more victims were found there.

"Foul play is suspected in these deaths," Colonel John Bolduc of the Nebraska State Patrol said at a news briefing.

A silver sedan was spotted leaving Laurel - a small farming community located about 40 miles (64 km) west of Sioux City, Iowa - soon after the second fire, Bolduc said. The driver may have picked up a passenger before leaving town, and either of them may have burn injuries.

"We would describe that individual as a person of interest," Nebraska State Patrol spokesman Cody Thomas said in a text message, referring to the driver of the silver sedan.

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


