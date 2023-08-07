Video Game Fortnite to Feature Holocaust Museum

An independent game designer is creating a playable world for the popular video game Fortnite that features the world's next Holocaust museum, Axios reported Monday.

Luc Bernard, who is creating the world alongside a colleague of his, will feature the Voices of the Forgotten Museum. When completed, players can read plaques describing the genocide of European Jews by Nazi Germany.

While gory depictions of dead bodies and camps will not be depicted, players will be able to see photos of Jewish resistance fighters and individuals who sheltered Jews throughout the tumultuous period.

The project is not directly constructed by Fortnite's creator, Epic Games, Inc., but it was approved for implementation last week.

"I feel a responsibility to make sure those who died are still remembered," Bernard told the outlet, noting that it was "time to adapt" to the increasingly online world we live in.

"Millions of dollars are being put into museums which I believe are important, but we are ignoring most of the population, and even worldwide," he added.

Bernard previously worked on the game "The Light in the Darkness," a free educational title that follows émigré Polish Jewish family living in France during Nazi occupation during the Holocaust.

The video game developer said he was influenced by a 2021 Fortnite event celebrating Martin Luther King, Jr. to make the new museum.

Like that event, Bernard's map takes advantage of a setting option that limits players' ability to use potentially derogatory "emote reactions."

The map is not live yet, but when it is, the code to enter for Fortnite users will be 4491-8501-3730, according to Kotaku.