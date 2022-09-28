Fort Myers Police Issue Citywide Curfew to Prevent Looting During Hurricane Ian

Fort Myers police have issued an emergency citywide curfew beginning at 6 p.m. to prevent looting during Hurricane Ian.

"The City of Fort Myers has issued an emergency citywide curfew to protect and safeguard the health, safety, and welfare of residents, visitors and first responders," Fort Myers police said in a tweet Wednesday afternoon.

"The curfew will be in effect beginning at 6 p.m. for the next 48 hours."

Hurricane Ian made landfall along the southwestern coast of Florida as a dangerous Category 4 hurricane. It's one of the strongest hurricanes to make landfall on the west coast of the Florida peninsula.

More than 1.3 million customers are without power in Florida, including 430,000 outages in Lee County, which is home to Fort Myers and Cape Coral.