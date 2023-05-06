Kentucky Derby Favorite Forte a Race-Day Scratch

Kentucky Derby favorite Forte was pulled from the race on Saturday by order of state racing commission veterinarians who found the colt unfit to race following an examination.

The Washington Post reported that co-owner Mike Repole said veterinarians were concerned about the horse's bruised right foot. It was reported Thursday that Forte could have been injured when the colt took a misstep while galloping, but worries had been downplayed by Forte's team.

It has been a difficult week at Churchill Downs. Four horses died in six days this week leading into Saturday night's Derby. Two reportedly collapsed and died after racing last Saturday. Two others were euthanized due to injuries the horses received -- one during competition last Saturday and one during training Thursday.

Forte was one of 19 horses set for the 149th Kentucky Derby. Trained by Todd Pletcher, Forte was to have been ridden by top jockey Irad Ortiz Jr.

Forte entered this week with six wins in seven career races and on a five-race winning streak, including victories at the Florida Derby in April and the Breeders' Cup Juvenile in November. The colt was a 3-1 morning-line favorite to win the Kentucky Derby and was listed at 4-1 before he was scratched.

The horse went through a workout Saturday morning before Pletcher and Repole were spotted in a discussion with a state veterinarian.

Forte is the fifth horse this week to be scratched from the Derby field, joining Practical Move, Lord Miles, Continuar and Skinner.

With Forte's absence, Tapit Trice and Angel of Empire took over as betting favorites, moving from 6-1 to 9-2.