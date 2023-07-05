Former GOP Congressman Advising Hunter Biden's Team

A former House Republican member is advising Hunter Biden's legal team, CBS News reported.

Denver Riggleman, former congressman from Virginia, previously served as a senior technical adviser to former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's partisan Jan. 6 select committee.

He's now assessing data issues for Hunter Biden's team, three sources told CBS News.

Attorney Kevin Morris on Tuesday confirmed that Riggleman was working with Hunter Biden's team.

"Denver has been assisting us with data analysis since late last year," Morris said in a statement to CBS News. "He is an invaluable resource and we have made tremendous strides in untangling the massive amount of corruption and disinformation involved in this story. There will be much more coming to the public.

In a statement to CBS News, Riggleman explained his work.

"I and my forensics, data, and telephony team are conducting data investigations and analysis for Hunter Biden's legal team," Riggleman told CBS News, with a concentration on "data across the spectrum."

Republican lawmakers on key House committees have amassed a great deal of documentation concerning allegations President Joe Biden and first son Hunter were involved in a pay-to-play bribery scheme and more, the Washington Examiner reported.

Although a plea agreement between Hunter Biden and federal investigators on tax fraud and gun possession charges was announced last month, congressional Republicans are pursuing their own investigations.

Riggleman's work with Hunter Biden's team has included reviewing claims about the first son's infamous laptop that was left at a Delaware repair shop.

The former congressman's value to the team also concerns his ability to provide insights into House GOP members and their methods.

CBS News reported that Riggleman has spent months providing digital forensic analysis for the Biden legal team on whether any data linked to Hunter Biden has been distorted or fabricated.

Riggleman met with Hunter Biden's lawyers Monday at the Four Seasons hotel in Washington, D.C., and then was at the White House on Tuesday after being invited to celebrate the July Fourth holiday, CBS News reported.

Riggleman was hired by the Jan. 6 House panel in the summer of 2021. At the time, committee Chair Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said Riggleman had a "deep background in national security and intelligence matters."

Riggleman served in military intelligence and worked at the National Security Agency before he was elected to the House in 2018. He was defeated by Rep. Bob Good, R-Va., in 2020.