Russia Threatens Civilian Aviation, Public Transportation

Russia's foreign ministry has threatened civilian aviation and public transportation if other countries continue to provide arms to help Ukraine defend itself against President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked attack.

"Maria #Zakharova: We call on #EU & #NATO countries to stop the thoughtless flooding of the unviable #Kiev regime with the latest weapons systems in order to avoid enormous risk to intl civilian aviation & other means of transport in Europe & beyond," the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia tweeted Thursday.

The tweet included a link to a press release, in which the ministry said the "current political situation amid the blatant dictatorship of the United States has caused fundamental changes in the basic principles of control over the non-proliferation of particularly sensitive types of weapons that have been promoted by the [European Union] for many years."

The release said Ukraine had received Stinger MANPADS, Javelins, NLAW, and Carl Gustaf ATMWs, "which, without exaggeration, are the most sensitive types of weapons."

Russia's war in Ukraine entered its third week on Thursday with none of its key objectives reached despite thousands of people killed, more than two million made refugees, and thousands forced to cower in besieged cities under relentless bombardment.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of carrying out genocide after Ukrainian officials said Russian aircraft bombed a children's hospital on Wednesday, burying patients in rubble despite a ceasefire deal for people to flee the besieged city of Mariupol.