Russian Foreign Minister Praises Fox News' Invasion Coverage

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is praising Fox News' coverage of the invasion of Ukraine, hailing its "trying to represent some alternative points of view" and denouncing "information terrorism."

"We understood long ago that there is no such thing as an independent Western media," Lavrov told RT.com, which is Russian state media television Russia Today, in an in-studio interview Friday, noting American media "censorship" and blocking former President Donald Trump on social media.

"But when you watch other channels, read the social networks and internet platforms, when the acting president was blocked and this censorship continues in a very big way. The substitution of notions whenever something is happening by the way of mass protest, mass demonstrations, which they don't like, they immediately call it domestic terrorism.

"So it's a war, and it's a war which involves the methods of information terrorism."

Notably, Fox News' Tucker Carlson has been criticized in American media for suggesting the Biden administration is permitting a war between Russia and Ukraine in an effort to "grab more power," Yahoo News reported.

"At exactly the moment when the emergency powers they awarded to themselves to fight COVID started to wane, our leaders began pushing for conflict with Russia," Carlson said on his program last Friday.

Also, retired U.S. Army Col. Douglas Macgregor shared a seldom-reported view that Ukraine had been "grounded to bits" by Russia's invading forces.

"There's no question about that, despite what we report on our mainstream media," Macgregor told Carlson.

Among the many top-line remarks from Lavrov:

Any weapons supply corridors are "fair game" for an attack, he warned.

Alleged U.S.-funded biolabs are dangerously close to the Russia and China borders, he said, adding: "The Americans some years ago decided that it was too dangerous to do [such research] on their own soil. So, they moved all these threatening and dangerous activities to other countries."

Diplomacy with the West is not out of the question, he said.

"We are not closing the door on the West, they are doing so," Lavrov said in the interview conducted in English. "But when they come back to their senses, and when this door is reopened ... we will be going into cooperation with them knowing very well that we cannot be sure that they are reliable."