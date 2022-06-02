Ford to Invest $3.7 Billion in Midwest, Add 6,000 US Jobs

The Ford Motor Co. announced in a news release Thursday that it will commit up to $3.7 billion in the Midwestern United States after negotiations with the United Auto Workers.

The billions of dollars to be invested by Ford across Michigan, Ohio, and Missouri in the coming years are projected to add more than 6,200 new manufacturing jobs in the region, convert about 3,000 temporary workers to permanent full-time status, and provide all hourly employees healthcare benefits on the first day of employment.

''Ford is America's No. 1 employer of hourly auto workers, and this investment only deepens our commitment to building great new vehicles — from an all-new Mustang to new EVs — right here in the U.S. in partnership with the UAW,'' said William Clay Ford Jr., the company's executive chair, in a statement connected to the release.

''I am proud that we are investing in the Midwest and taking real action to provide better benefits and working conditions for our workers on the plant floor.''

Ford also revealed a slew of new products, including the launch of the next-generation Mustang and Ranger models, which will be assembled at Michigan's Flat Rock and Wayne plants, respectively.

The state will receive $2 billion to complete the task and others, including the new F-150 Lightning electric truck and the construction of a new customer service facility in Monroe. The total investments in Michigan will result in at least 3,200 union jobs.

Meanwhile, a new electric car for Ford Pro customers will begin production at its Ohio plant around 2025, which will require $1.5 billion to expand and host 1,800 more union jobs.

Missouri will also see some upgrades. The Kansas City Assembly Plant producing the Transit and E-Transit will receive $95 million in new investments, resulting in 1,100 new union jobs.

''We're investing in American jobs and our employees to build a new generation of incredible Ford vehicles and continue our Ford+ transformation,'' said Ford President and CEO Jim Farley.

''Transforming our company for the next era of American manufacturing requires new ways of working. And together with UAW leadership, we are leading the way and moving fast to make improvements to benefits for our hourly employees and working conditions for our factory teams.''