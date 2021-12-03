×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: ford | goals | electric | vehicles

Ford Aims to be World's #2 Electric Vehicle Maker Within Two Years

Ford Aims to be World's #2 Electric Vehicle Maker Within Two Years

Friday, 03 December 2021 10:36 AM

Ford Motor Co expects to be the world's second largest electric vehicle manufacturer within two years, with annual production capacity of nearly 600,000, a top company executive said Friday.

The automaker's optimism stems from increasing demand for its next new EV, the Ford F-150 Lightning pickup, with retail reservations approaching 200,000, Lisa Drake, chief operating officer of Ford North America, said.

Reuters reported on Wednesday that Ford likely would be vying with Stellantis for third place in the EV race by 2025, behind Tesla and the Volkswagen Group , based on production forecast data provided by AutoForecast Solutions.

Speaking at an investor conference, Drake said Ford is working to vertically integrate more EV components, including power electronics and e-drives, at existing facilities that build parts for combustion vehicles - a modern take on founder Henry Ford's pioneering work in building many of his own components.

"We haven't used 'vertical integration' in this industry in a long time," Drake said, but "you're going to hear it a lot more" as Ford and other automakers transition from combustion to electric vehicles.

She said Ford working with five global battery suppliers to manufacture and help develop battery cells for its future EVs, aiming to build 240 gigawatt-hours of production capacity globally by 2030. Those suppliers include SK On, LG Energy Solution, CATL, BYD and Panasonic.

Ford expects to reduce EV battery cell cost to $80 per kilowatt-hour at the pack level "well before the end of the decade," Drake said.

The automaker is looking at different cell chemistries, including cobalt-free lithium iron phosphate, and cell-to-pack structural batteries to help reduce costs.

Ford and BMW are working with Colorado-based startup Solid Power on developing solid state batteries, which Drake said should be commercialized "well before the end of the decade."

© 2021 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Ford Motor Co expects to be the world's second largest electric vehicle manufacturer within two years, with annual production capacity of nearly 600,000, a top company executive said Friday. The automaker's optimism stems from increasing demand for its next new EV, the Ford...
ford, goals, electric, vehicles
296
2021-36-03
Friday, 03 December 2021 10:36 AM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved