Ford Extends Tariff Deals Through July 4

Ford Motor Company announced Wednesday that its tariff-induced "employee pricing" sales program is now extended through the July 4 holiday weekend.

Rob Kaffl, Ford director of U.S. sales, announced the plan on the Ford website, saying "Despite the dynamic tariff situation, our dealers maintain a robust retail stock of all vehicles. Kaffl said many Ford models are included in the promotion, but not all. "This ensures customers have an ample selection of gas, hybrid, plug-in hybrid, and electric vehicles, while Ford continues to assess the potential impact of tariffs."

Ford CEO Jim Farley told CNN on Wednesday that "We want to keep our prices competitive and low. We think this is an opportunity for Ford," he said. "We have a different footprint, a different exposure for tariffs."

Farley stopped short, however, of saying prices for Ford models won't go up after the pricing incentive ends. He did say there has been a lot of communication with the Trump administration about the big picture on tariffs and expanding US manufacturing. "We're all trying to figure this out to do the right thing for the country," he said. "It's going to take a little time."

The full impact of tariffs ordered by President Donald Trump on the auto industry is not fully known since there are so many factors to consider. On Tuesday, Trump ordered a complicated set of industry tariff pullbacks. The apparent intent was to give U.S. automakers some time to respond, including to plan for more production facilities in America.

That appears to be exactly what will happen based on a statement Tuesday from Stellantis Chairman John Elkann, who said the company appreciated Trump's rollback and that Stellantis looked forward "to our continued collaboration with the U.S. Administration to strengthen a competitive American auto industry and stimulate exports."