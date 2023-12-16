Chiefs' Andy Reid, Patrick Mahomes Fined $150K for Criticizing Refs

The NFL slapped Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid and quarterback Patrick Mahomes $150,000 total in fines for their criticism of the officials after last week's 20-17 lost to the Buffalo Bills, ESPN and NFL Network reported Saturday.

Reid was fined $100,000 and Mahomes $50,000, per the reports.

Mahomes was apoplectic after referees called a rare offsides penalty on wide receiver Kadarius Toney, which negated a 49-yard go-ahead touchdown with 1:12 remaining in last week's loss to the Buffalo Bills.

Reid termed the call "a bit embarrassing" on Sunday because he was not given what he said was the usual warning from the lead official to the head coach about alignment issues, including offensive offsides.

Mahomes ripped officials to anyone who would listen, including Bills quarterback Josh Allen during their postgame handshake on the field.

"Another game, we're talking about the refs. It's not what we want for the NFL. It's not what we want for football," said Mahomes.

But Reid walked back his comments a day later after Toney, who was clearly offside, failed to check with the side judge to confirm he was lined up correctly.

On the play in question, Mahomes hit tight end Travis Kelce for a big gain and Kelce threw a legal overhand lateral to Toney. Toney, who caught the ball at the Bills' 25, sprinted into the end zone before the Chiefs noticed the flag dropped at the line of scrimmage for offensive offsides.

The TD would've given the Chiefs a 23-20 lead pending the extra point.