×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: food | ukraine

Blinken Expects Request for Ukraine Funds to Include Resources for Food Security

Blinken Expects Request for Ukraine Funds to Include Resources for Food Security
Blinken (AP)

Wednesday, 27 April 2022 05:12 PM

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he expects a Biden administration request for supplemental funds to support Ukraine to include resources for food security.

During testimony to the Senate appropriations subcommittee that oversees the U.S. diplomatic and foreign assistance budget, Blinken said Russia's Feb. 24 invasion and the ongoing conflict was having impacts on food security for Ukrainians and others, given the country's role as a major source of wheat.

The United States would also focus on food security issues in May when it assumes the chairmanship of the U.N. Security Council, Blinken added. 

© 2022 Thomson/Reuters. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
Secretary of State Antony Blinken said on Wednesday he expects a Biden administration request for supplemental funds to support Ukraine to include resources for food security.During testimony to the Senate appropriations subcommittee that oversees the U.S. diplomatic and...
food, ukraine
96
2022-12-27
Wednesday, 27 April 2022 05:12 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved