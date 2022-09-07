×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - In Google Play
VIEW
×
Newsmax TV & Webwww.newsmax.comFREE - On the App Store
VIEW

WATCH TV LIVE

Skip to main content
Tags: food prices | inflation | economy | grocery

Harvard Fellow: Many Americans 'Can't Afford to Buy Food'

shopper looks at organic produce at a supermarket
A shopper looks at organic produce at a supermarket in Montebello, California. (Frederic J. Brown/Getty Images)

By    |   Wednesday, 07 September 2022 05:15 PM EDT

A Harvard University fellow told CNBC this week that an increasing number of Americans "simply can't afford to buy food" and are forced to "start stretching out grocery payments."

A LendingTree survey recently reported that roughly two-thirds of consumers have expressed concerns about how to afford groceries amid high inflation rates.

Marshall Lux, a fellow at the Harvard Kennedy School's Mossavar-Rahmani Center for Business and Government, noted that companies that allow users to pay later such as Klarna, Zip, and others, have seen a rise in grocery and household item purchases in recent months.

"The fact that there's a large number of Americans that simply can't afford to buy food highlights the desperation that this economic climate creates," Lux said.

"Once people start stretching out grocery payments it shows the height of personal desperation," he continued.

Lux said that people could "overextend themselves," and noted that "for someone who has the ability to pay, this is an interest-free loan."

Monash University emerging technologies researcher Jathan Sadowski took a more critical stance on the issue, telling The New York Times that "buy-now-pay-later companies have really insidiously and ingeniously kind of like marketed themselves and advertised themselves as, 'I am just your friend, I am just here to help you out.'"

© 2022 Newsmax. All rights reserved.


Click Here to comment on this article
Share
Newsfront
A Harvard University fellow told CNBC this week that an increasing number of Americans "simply can't afford to buy food" and are forced to "start stretching out grocery payments."
food prices, inflation, economy, grocery
209
2022-15-07
Wednesday, 07 September 2022 05:15 PM
Newsmax Media, Inc.

Sign up for Newsmax’s Daily Newsletter

Receive breaking news and original analysis - sent right to your inbox.

(Optional for Local News)
Privacy: We never share your email address.
Join the Newsmax Community
Read and Post Comments
Please review Community Guidelines before posting a comment.
 
TOP

Newsmax, Moneynews, Newsmax Health, and Independent. American. are registered trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc. Newsmax TV, and Newsmax World are trademarks of Newsmax Media, Inc.

NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved
Download the NewsmaxTV App
NEWSMAX.COM
America's News Page
© Newsmax Media, Inc.
All Rights Reserved